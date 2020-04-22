|
|
Karen Hampford, 60, of Yonkers, N.Y., died Sunday at Manhattanville Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, Bronx, N.Y.
She was born Dec. 8, 1959, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late James J. Jr. and Kathleen A. O'Connor Hampford.
She was a 1978 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and a 1980 graduate of Rhode Island Institute of Photography.
Karen was a member of St. Margaret of Cortona Roman Catholic Church, Bronx, N.Y.
Throughout her life, Karen enjoyed photography and needle work.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James J. Hampford III, and her fiancé, Michael Cummings.
Surviving are a brother, Edward "Ned" Hampford and his wife, Tammie, of Pottsville; two sisters, Kathleen Hampford, of Pottsville, and Betsy H. Taylor, of Harrisburg; one niece; five nephews; a sister-in-law, Diane Hampford, of Pottsville.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be private from St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Karen's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2020