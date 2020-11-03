Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Karen J. Cockill

Karen J. Cockill Obituary

Karen J. Cockill, 66, of Union, Conn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

She was born in Pottsville and raised in Schuylkill Haven, a daughter of the late Adam and Jenny (Nye) Felty.

Karen worked for United Technologies as an operations manager for 33 years. She enjoyed traveling the world, and she had a great love for her dogs.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Jack Cooper.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Larry J. Cockill; two sisters, Nancy Cooper and Barbara Lehman and her husband, Keith; her sister-in-law, Linda Umbenhauer; nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral services, and burial in Pennsylvania will be private. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, Conn., has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.introvignefuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020
