Karen Holzer-Bingaman
Karen M. Holzer-Bingaman

Karen M. Holzer-Bingaman

Karen M. Holzer-Bingaman Obituary

Karen M. Holzer-Bingaman, 55, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville.

She was born Feb. 20, 1965, in Hackensack, N.J., and was adopted by Gerald and Margaret (Charnak) Holzer. She was a 1984 graduate of Cedar Ridge High School, Old Bridge, N.J. She then went on to work for the United States Postal Service.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda; her mother, Margaret; a brother, Jerry; good friends, Richard, Jeanna and Kay.

It was her wish to donate her body to science for research in multiple sclerosis. At this moment, no services are scheduled, but the family will be having a small gathering in the future to celebrate the life of this strong, courageous woman.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
