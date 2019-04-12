|
Karen M. Malis, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.
|
Born in Pine Grove, on July 10, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Felker Curry.
Karen was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1953. She worked for the Acme Grocery Store in Pottsville and Curry's Meat Market in Palo Alto. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Saint Clair. Karen loved gardening, cooking, baking and enjoyed being a house wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Anthony P. Malis, in 1988; son, Anthony J. Malis; brother, James Curry; sisters, Helen Krammes, Janet Stramara and Joanne Greene; and grandson, James Malis.
Karen is survived by son, Martin J. Malis and his wife, Kathy, Cressona; son, Michael A. Malis and his wife, Bethany, Brunswick, Maine; daughter, Karen M. Wright, Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Terry A. Malis, Hughesville, Md.; son, Paul M. Malis and his wife, Kim, Pottsville; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Ashley, Zachary, Megan, Alexander, Elaina, Elliot, Anthony, Martin and Tony; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Shawn, Sophia, Evelyn and Wyatt; step grandchildren, Lauren and Jamie; step great-grandchildren, Grace and Paiten; three sisters, Carol Vicario, Summerville, S.C., Linda Hudson, Newark, Del., and Susan Kleinman, Douglasville, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Saint Clair. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
|
|
|
