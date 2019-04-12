Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen M. Malis. View Sign

Karen M. Malis, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.



Born in Pine Grove, on July 10, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Felker Curry.



Karen was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1953. She worked for the Acme Grocery Store in Pottsville and Curry's Meat Market in Palo Alto. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Saint Clair. Karen loved gardening, cooking, baking and enjoyed being a house wife, mother and grandmother.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Anthony P. Malis, in 1988; son, Anthony J. Malis; brother, James Curry; sisters, Helen Krammes, Janet Stramara and Joanne Greene; and grandson, James Malis.



Karen is survived by son, Martin J. Malis and his wife, Kathy, Cressona; son, Michael A. Malis and his wife, Bethany, Brunswick, Maine; daughter, Karen M. Wright, Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Terry A. Malis, Hughesville, Md.; son, Paul M. Malis and his wife, Kim, Pottsville; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Ashley, Zachary, Megan, Alexander, Elaina, Elliot, Anthony, Martin and Tony; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Shawn, Sophia, Evelyn and Wyatt; step grandchildren, Lauren and Jamie; step great-grandchildren, Grace and Paiten; three sisters, Carol Vicario, Summerville, S.C., Linda Hudson, Newark, Del., and Susan Kleinman, Douglasville, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.



A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Saint Clair. Please send condolences to



Sign the guest book at

Karen M. Malis, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.Born in Pine Grove, on July 10, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Felker Curry.Karen was a graduate of Canton High School, Class of 1953. She worked for the Acme Grocery Store in Pottsville and Curry's Meat Market in Palo Alto. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Saint Clair. Karen loved gardening, cooking, baking and enjoyed being a house wife, mother and grandmother.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Anthony P. Malis, in 1988; son, Anthony J. Malis; brother, James Curry; sisters, Helen Krammes, Janet Stramara and Joanne Greene; and grandson, James Malis.Karen is survived by son, Martin J. Malis and his wife, Kathy, Cressona; son, Michael A. Malis and his wife, Bethany, Brunswick, Maine; daughter, Karen M. Wright, Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Terry A. Malis, Hughesville, Md.; son, Paul M. Malis and his wife, Kim, Pottsville; 10 grandchildren, Shannon, Ashley, Zachary, Megan, Alexander, Elaina, Elliot, Anthony, Martin and Tony; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Shawn, Sophia, Evelyn and Wyatt; step grandchildren, Lauren and Jamie; step great-grandchildren, Grace and Paiten; three sisters, Carol Vicario, Summerville, S.C., Linda Hudson, Newark, Del., and Susan Kleinman, Douglasville, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Saint Clair. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home

208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

570-622-8411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close