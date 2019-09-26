Home

Karen Merook Obituary
Karen Merook, 53, of Mahanoy City, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, at Geisinger CMC, Scranton.

Karen was born in Mahanoy City, Aug. 1, 1966, a daughter of the late Sandra (Lezousky) Rodick and John Troyanosky.

She worked as a nurses aid, and also worked as a census worker.

Karen is survived by two sisters, Donna LeMay, of Seattle, Wash., and Debbie Merook, of Mahanoy City. She is also survived by stepfather, Joseph Rodick, of Frackville.

A religious service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
