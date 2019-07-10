Karen Rose Amberlavage, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, July 7, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.



Karen was born May 20, 1940, in Lost Creek, to the late Joseph and Mary Fulmer Kennedy.



Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Bzura.



Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Albert A. Amberlavage; a son, Albert W. Amberlavage, of Shenandoah; a daughter, Denise DelMastro, of Marlton, N.J.; a sister, Dianne Catizone with her husband, John, of Lost Creek; five grandchildren, Albert R. Amberlavage, Kelly Amberlavage, Lauren Fagans with husband, Jared, Michael DelMastro and Anthony DelMastro; niece and good friend, Rosemary Veach; nieces and nephews.



Karen was previously employed by Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. as a housekeeper for many years and more recently was a cafeteria aide for Shenandoah Valley High School. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, but had a love for animals, especially Irish setters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Friday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow Mass in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019