Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Katharyne H. Raring Obituary

Katharyne H. Raring, 92, of Orwigsburg, passed away Friday, July 17, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born Nov. 16, 1927, in Altoona, she was a daughter of Joel and Kathryn Leader Haines.

She was the widow of Joseph Raring, who passed away May 12, 1995.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Friedensburg.

She went to the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia and became a registered nurse. She retired as a registered nurse from Rest Haven, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Cindy Bedway and Barbara Smith, and sisters, Mary Raring and Joann Bauer.

Katharyne is survived by four daughters, Ellen Boyer and her companion, George VanDerlinder, of Greenfield, Mass., Joanne, wife of Bill Ness, of Fawn Grove, Martha, wife of Toby Miller, of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Karen and her companion, Butch Herb, of Lavelle; a son, Lee, husband of Gail Raring, of Auburn; a son-in-law, Randy Bedway. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick Raring, husband of Julia, Nathan Raring, husband of Connie, Donavan Ness and companion, Nikki Hoelzer, Stefanie Ness, wife of Christopher Heaps, Natalie Ness and companion, Sam Alcala, Kyle Bedway, husband of Sarvia, Nicole Scronce, wife of Josh, Bryce Becker and companion, Samantha Tobin, and McKenna Becker and companion, Cameron Weeks, Sam Boyer, husband of Ashley, Andy Boyer, husband of Ananda, Karrie Morgan, wife of Ben, and Laura Anderson, wife of Jake; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Joseph, Zolara, Dean, Bria, Isla, Cinnie, McKinley, Emory, Bodhi, Saul and Louisa; a sister, Helen Siegfried, Coatesville.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2020
