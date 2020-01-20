|
|
Katherine E. Daniels, 86, of Hummelstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Frey Village, Middletown.
Born March 4, 1933, in Lykens, she was a daughter of the late Harry M. and Mary M. Stoup Travitz.
Katherine was a retired insurance adjuster. She was a 1951 graduate of the former Lykens High School.
Katherine was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hummelstown. She was also a member of Red Hat Society.
A great storyteller, Katherine was also a student and learner of history. She enjoyed bowling, flower and vegetable gardening, knitting and crocheting. She was an animal lover, but most of all Katherine loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Daniels, on April 14, 1980.
She is survived by four cousins, Joel Henry, of Middletown, David R. Stroup and Sandy Snyder, both of Lykens, and Cynthia Schriver, of Scotland; her sister-in-law, Ann Daniels, of Denton, Texas; close friends, Jennifer Hanf and Todd Meyers, of Hummelstown; nieces and nephews; caring neighbors, Dick and Pat Conrad; her church family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 158 Hoernerstown Road, Hummelstown, with the Rev. Martha S. Boyd, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Tower City. Friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Hummelstown, is handling the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 158 Hoernerstown Road, Hummelstown, PA 17036, or to Humane Society of Harrisburg Area Inc., East Shore Shelter, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 20, 2020