Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Owens DiCello, 84, of Pottsville, closed her beautiful blue eyes for the last time on this earth on the morning of May 11, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Wilburton No. 2, Pa., Jan. 15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Agnes Haffey Owens.



A Centralia native, Kitty attended St. Ignatius School and Church and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Ashland. She graduated from the Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 and worked as a registered nurse in both Pottsville and Philadelphia.



As a young girl, she was known as "the little girl with the big voice," sharing her powerful singing voice at school, church, community events and on the radio. Kitty continued to share her musical gifts with others throughout her life, serving as organist and choir director for 30 years at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Francis Owens.



Kitty is survived by her five children, Carmen and his wife, Marilyn DiCello, Michael DiCello, Krina and her husband, Francis Amspacher, Mark and his wife, Kristen DiCello, and Mary Agnes DiCello; five grandchildren, Luke and his wife, Bridy DiCello, Jacob DiCello, Sydney Amspacher, Kaeleigh DiCello and Mackenzie DiCello; her sister, Rita and her husband, James Williams; her sister-in-law, Shannon and her husband, Clay Ziegler; two nephews, Ethan and his wife, Beth Owens, and their children, Madeline and Ryan, and Jeffrey Williams and his fiancée, Julie Hartman.



Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to The Joseph McCloskey School of Nursing, 420 S. Jackson St., Pottsville. PA 17901. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Kitty's family by signing the guest book at



