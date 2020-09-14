Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. Ney Reed Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine M. Ney Reed Nagle Obituary

Katherine M. Ney Reed Nagle, 88, of Tremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon.

Born June 7, 1932, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Mabel Romberger Ney.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Joliett.

Katherine worked as a sewing machine operator for Pine Shirt in Pottsville.

Preceding her in death were her first husband, Warren "Shorty" Reed; a daughter, Mary Reed; brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Daniel Nagle, of Tremont; a son, Robert and wife, Vicki Reed, of Pine Grove; daughter, Kathy Reed, of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Samantha, Jarrod, Jennifer and Brad; great-grandchildren; sister, Dot Artz, of Pine Grove.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at First United Methodist Church, Joliett, with Pastor Ken officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 until 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, c/o Lori Bender, 59 Main St., Joliett, PA 17981, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -