Katherine McGreevy, 69, of Danville, passed away July 6, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in West Mahanoy Township, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Schmerfeld and Dorthe Swearhart Schmerfeld.
Katherine was a 1968 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, cosmetology school and Luzerne County Community College, where she received her registered nursing degree.
She was of the Christian faith.
She was last employed as a registered nurse at State Correctional Institution/Frackville.
She was preceded in death by her father and husbands, Stanley Gillis and Thomas McGreevy.
Surviving are her mother, Dorthe Schmerfeld, Quakake; daughter, Josette and her husband, Ron Springer, Philadelphia; son, Frank Whitmayer, Hazleton; brother, David and wife, Mary Ann Schmerfeld, Tamaqua; sister, Dorthe Schmerfeld, Quakake; grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Francis and Drake; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at James P. Haughney Funeral Home, 101 E. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The Rev. Robert Peiffer will officiate.
