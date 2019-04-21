Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen A. Fleming. View Sign

Kathleen A. Fleming, 91, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning in Providence Place, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, Feb. 15, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Mary Kennedy and Augustus Costas.



She was a member of St. Patrick R.C.C., Pottsville.



Kathy was a graduate of Pottsville High School.



She was a lifelong member of the Schuylkill Country Club and the Pottsville Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many beloved friends. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and watching the Eagles and the Phillies.



Kathy was a very avid golfer and had a great love for the game. She was extremely active in Schuylkill County Country Club golf leagues, where she served as chairlady of the Ladies Golf League for three years. She was also awarded Golfer of the Year and a Hole in One Champion. She and her husband, James, were awarded the Club Championship several times and were active in coordinating the Follies Show at the country club.



Aside from her family, Kathy's greatest achievement was her involvement and dedication to the family business, Costas York Candy, now known as Costas Food Inc. The business was started in 1922 by her father, Augustus Costas. Upon his passing in 1959, Kathy and her husband, Jim, continued the business and created an automated process to increase production. While the candy included many products, the most popular was the "Club Sandwich," which the family patented. It was not uncommon for them to pack their car with peanut rolls and club sandwiches and travel up and down the entire East Coast introducing and selling their product. After receiving numerous awards for their products through the years, they retired in 1994.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Fleming, on Oct. 10, 2010, and to whom she was married 64 years; son, James E. Fleming, on Feb. 21, 2011; sisters, Ellen Stricker and Jean Weber.



Kathy is survived by grandchildren, Janell Bowers, wife of Michael, of Pottsville, David Fleming, of Schuylkill Haven, James E. Fleming II, of Florence, Ky., and Samantha Fleming-Dias, wife of Eric, of Cambridge, Mass.; great-grandchildren, John, Kathleen and Emily Flanagan and Tyler, Jordan, Shannon and Brianna Fleming; nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A visitation with the family will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family requests contributions in Kathy's memory be sent to Hillside SPCA, Pottsville, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.



1818 W. Mahantongo St

Pottsville , PA 17901

