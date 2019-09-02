|
|
Kathleen A. Ketchledge, 63, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.
Kathy was born in West Reading, May 12, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles and Arlene (Krommes) Turner.
She was a 1974 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and a 1977 graduate of Reading Area Community College with an associate degree in nursing.
During her nursing career, Kathy (Kate) worked as a registered nurse at Community General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hamburg Center, Laurel Center and Orwigsburg Center. She enjoyed her nursing career until she was forced to give it up due to the lingering effects of multiple sclerosis.
Kathy enjoyed nature, particularly bald eagles and hawks. She especially enjoyed being outside with the sunshine on her face. She will always be remembered for her beautiful (natural) brown hair, her loving smile and her fiercely independent spirit.
Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Susan A. Althouse.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon K. (Turner) Reinsel, wife of Carl W. Reinsel, of Kutztown; her brother, Mark C. Turner; her niece, Jennifer S. (Hiester) Roe, wife of Jeffrey A. Roe, of Blandon; her nephew, Zachary M. Althouse, of North Hollywood, Calif.; one grandnephew, Aidan J. Roe.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. Fourth St., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be express at www.burkeydriscoll.com. Contributions may be made in Kathy's honor to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 2, 2019