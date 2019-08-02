Home

Kathleen Ann Walters

Kathleen Ann Walters Obituary
Kathleen Ann Walters, 57, of Pottsville, passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, on Feb. 17, 1962, she was a daughter of Pat and Jim Fedorick, of Mill Creek, and James Finnigan, of Palo Alto.

Kathy was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and earned an Associates in accounting from McCann Business School in Pottsville.

Kathy enjoyed reading, watching movies and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathy is survived by a son, Jason Walters and his wife, Amanda, Pottsville; a daughter, Lindsey Draine, Lancaster; three grandsons, Brayden, Evrett and Colton; two sisters, Kelly Sterner and her husband, Bill, Pottsville, and Colleen Zelinsky and her husband, Alan, Port Carbon; a stepsister, Michele Schappell and her husband, Howard, Pottsville; a stepbrother, Michael Carey, Pottsville; and nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 West Market Street, Pottsville, PA 17901. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
