Kathleen Anne Brzoska

Kathleen Anne Brzoska Obituary
Kathleen Anne (nee Bird) Brzoska, of Gordon, died at home on the evening of May 16, 2020, at the age of 69.

Kathleen was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Fountain Springs, to Irvin and Marian Bird.

Kathleen was affectionately known as 'Nanny' to her friends and family. She was the bedrock of her family. Not only did she raise her own four children, but when called upon later, she took in and raised her grandchildren - Brynn and Tayah - as her own. On top of that, she was a loving grandmother to her other grandchildren, Alex, Logan, Mckenzie, Devyn, Noah and Abigail.

Kathleen was a longtime employee at Sears at the Schuylkill Mall and later worked in production at Jeld-Wen before retiring. She also worked incredibly hard to get the family business, Subs-N-Stuff, off the ground.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Laurie (nee Bird) Shoup; and two sons, Scott Andrew Brzoska and Steven Brzoska.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Brzoska; daughter, Jamie Brzoska; ason, Randy Brzoska; sisters, Susan Slotcavage and Sandra Beaulieu.

We love you and miss you, Nanny, and hope you have found some peace.

Memorial services are to be held at a later date. Flowers, gifts, condolences, and donations can be sent to the Brzoska home. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020
