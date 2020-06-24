Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen, Brzoska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen, Scott, Steven Brzoska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen, Scott, Steven Brzoska Obituary
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Saturday, June 27, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, for Kathleen Anne Brzoska, who passed May 16, 2020, and her sons, Scott Andrew Brzoska, who passed away May 4, 2020, and Steven Brzoska, who passed away March 31, 2020, with the Rev. Susan Hocking officiating. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday will be held at the church. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask when inside the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen,'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -