A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Saturday, June 27, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Gordon, for Kathleen Anne Brzoska, who passed May 16, 2020, and her sons, Scott Andrew Brzoska, who passed away May 4, 2020, and Steven Brzoska, who passed away March 31, 2020, with the Rev. Susan Hocking officiating. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday will be held at the church. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask when inside the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020