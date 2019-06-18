Home

Kathleen C. Rhein Lehman

Kathleen C. Rhein Lehman Obituary
Kathleen C. Rhein Lehman, 85, of Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, June 11, at Desert Winds Assisted Living, Peoria.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 12, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Floyed E. and June M. Fetter Rhein.

She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1951, and Ford School of Business, Class of 1953.

She was formerly employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an auditor until retiring in 1993. She then moved to Arizona in 1997.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Fisher Adams.

Kathleen is survived by a nephew, F. Daniel Fisher, husband of Bonnie; niece, June Fisher; great-niece, Kimberly Fisher Ritchey, wife of Jarrid; great-nephew, Seth Weiss; great-niece, Lauren Weiss; great-grandnephew, Jace Ritchey.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the West, 21410 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2019
