Kathleen "Kathy" Chaklos, 69, of Port Carbon, died Monday, May 4, 2020, Lehigh Valley Health Network-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Aug. 18, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Katherine (Brennan) Roberts.
She was a graduate of Minersville High School.
She worked as a waitress at the former Mister Donut and Blu Tavern Restaurant, Llewellyn. Kathy was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people you could ever meet. She adored her husband of 30 years, her children and her grandchildren. She enjoyed making crafts and sharing them with everyone.
Kathleen was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was very involved working with her husband at Immaculate Conception Catering Hall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Roberts Jr. and Tommy Roberts.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph Chaklos; two sons, Gregory Motuk and his partner, Michael Mullen, of Philadelphia, and Joel Motuk and his wife, Kathie, of Minersville; daughter, Kelly Logothetides and her husband, Savas, of Pottsville; 12 grandchildren, Aislinn Lehane, of Ireland, Sophia Lehane, of Pottsville, Cleo Logothetides, of Pottsville, Grace and Hope Motuk, of Minersville, Martin and Matthew Salada, of Saint Clair, Caroline and Elizabeth Gammon, of Pelham Manor, N.Y., Sawyer and Caleb Chaklos, of Leesburg, Va., and Bethann Chaklos, of Mich.; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Roberts and Ricky Roberts (Linda); two sisters, Cindy Peppas (Demet) and Sharon Roberts.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catering Hall at the church address. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Saint Clair. There will be a public memorial Mass at a later date. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 6, 2020