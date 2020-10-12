Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Geiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Geiger Obituary

Kathleen E. Geiger, age 78, of Saint Clair, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at LVHN, Schuylkill.

Born in Saint Clair, on April 7, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Andrew M. and Helen E. (Kline) Kovitch.

A 1960 graduate of Saint Clair High School, she went on to graduate from the Pottsville School of Nursing. She was employed as a LPN for many years at the former Pottsville Hospital until retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy, and two brothers, Junior and Bob.

Surviving are sons, Tony (wife Lynn), Todd (wife Karen), her caregivers with whom she resided with, and Tim; grandchildren, A.J., Crystal, Adelen, Jarritt, Alyssa, Devon, Cierra and Chase; her brother, Richard Kovitch; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Robert A Evans Jr Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -