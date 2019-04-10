Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen F. Feryo. View Sign





Kay was the wife of the late Robert G. Feryo, with whom she shared 35 years of marriage before he passed away in 1995.



Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Kathryn Doyle Meehan.



A 1957 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Kay was employed as a telephone operator in her early career before raising her family. She was an active volunteer at St. Mary's school and then worked for the Department of Welfare until her retirement.



Kay is survived by her children, Karen Longenecker and her husband, Kevin, Robert G. Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Christopher and his wife, Kate, and Alison Cahill and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Lauren, Kathryn and Elise Longenecker, Erin and Matthew Feryo, Georgia and William Feryo and Megan, Gavin and Sean Cahill. She is also survived by her brother, William Meehan and his wife, Leona.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, where there will be a viewing starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Queen of the Universe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Nativity BVM High School, 1 Lawton's Hill, Pottsville, PA 17901. Condolences may be offered by visiting



