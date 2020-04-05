|
|
Kathleen "Sandy Connors" Liott, 76, of Carmel, Ind., passed away March 24, 2020.
She was born Sept. 10, 1943, in West Chester, to Joseph and Marie Connors. Sandy grew up in Pottsville and graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1961 and furthered her education, earning her degree in accounting, graduating with honors from University of California Riverside.
She worked for US Leisure throughout the country, beginning in Pottstown as a production supervisor. After transferring to Riverside, Calif., she moved into the office managers position. During this time in California, Sandy attended the Dale Carnegie course, completing it and achieving the highest awarded for the course. Sandy moved to Indiana in 1990 and began a career at Holdsworth North America, an international textile manufacturer, as distribution manager, where she retired in 2008.
Sandy was well known by family and friends for her creative and heart-warming crafts she made for them during the holidays and birthdays.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and James Connors; sister, Faith Wagg.
She is survived by her husband, Rocco J. Liott; sons, Larry (Gail) Melochick and Michael Melochick; daughter, Christa Conrad (Bruce, deceased); grandchildren, Ryan Conrad and Emily Grace Melochick; sister, Judith Eglington.
Services will be held privately.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 5, 2020