Kathleen M. Roland, 75, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Hospice House of St. Luke's in Lower Saucon Township.
Kathleen was the wife of the late John F. "Jake" Roland for 47 years, until his death on July 10, 2012.
Kathleen was born in Pottsville, on Aug. 17, 1943, daughter of the late William and Mary Grinevich Lynagh.
She received her Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. Following an early career as a columnist with The Morning Call and The Evening Herald newspapers, she and her husband, John, assumed ownership of W.P. Lynagh Associates, publishers of TNT Magazine.
Kathleen was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem.
Survivors include three daughters, Erin Leone, of Telford, Adrienne Haddad, wife of James, of Germansville, and Mary Rose Wilson, wife of Patrick, of Bethlehem; ten grandchildren, Anthony John, Gabriel, Matthias, Sophia, Corey (Zoe), Devin Isamoyer (Charles), Brenna, Liam, Declan and Keeva; great-grandson, Lincoln.
There will be a wake from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center At Market streets, Bethlehem. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, with a calling from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem. The family would appreciate donations in Kathleen's memory to: Cay Galgon Life House, 714 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018, www.CayGalgonLifeHouse.org, or St. Luke's Hospice House - Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019