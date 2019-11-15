Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Kathleen M. Sherman

Kathleen M. Sherman Obituary
Kathleen M. Sherman, 77, of Gordon, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Horan Shaner.

Kathy worked as a secretary for Van Heusen clothing manufacturer.

Kathy was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Girardville, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish, where she was very active as a member of the altar and rosary society.

She was active for over 20 years with Schuylkill Center volunteering with their literacy and pen pal programs.

Most of all, Kathy enjoyed traveling all around the world with her husband Chuck, with whom she just celebrated 54 years of marriage on Oct. 30.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Shaner.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Sherman, of Gordon; her sister, Mary McCaffrey, of Philadelphia; her sister-in-law, Patricia Shaner, of Orwigsburg; nieces; nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Girardville, with Father Edward B. Connolly as the celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathy's name to Ashland Public Library at 1229 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921 or to a . Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
