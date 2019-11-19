|
|
Kathleen P. "Cookie" Bixler, 73, formerly of Tremont, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
She was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Tremont, a daughter of Harry F. and Florence Oswald Shutt.
Cookie attended Tremont High School.
She was a production worker for Hershey Foods, until her retirement.
Cookie was affiliated with Echo Valley Grace Church, Tremont.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Bixler, in 2013; a brother, David Morgan.
Cookie is survived by her daughter, Brenda and husband, James Koppenhaver, of Tremont; son, Kevin Bixler and Debra Markovich, of Tremont; three granddaughters, Lauren Markovich, of Tremont, Stephanie Drake and husband, Luke, of Doyles-town, and Emily Markovich, of Gibsonia; a grandson, Matthew Koppenhaver and fiancee, Marissa Roth, of Hamilton, N.J.; nieces and nephews; an aunt, (more like sister), Bernice Oswald Koppenhaver and husband, Donald, Greencastle.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with Pastor Richard Keller officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made in Cookie's name to Red Creek Wildlife Center, 300 Moon Hill Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2019