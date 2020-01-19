Home

Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Kathleen Rafferty Obituary
Kathleen Rafferty, 90, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late William and Julia Stank Robbins.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.

Kathleen was known to many as Grammerz and enjoyed spending her time with family. She loved doing word search books and spending time in the kitchen making pierogies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, William Schappell, in 1974, and Donald Rafferty, in 1999; her two sons, William and Ronald Schappell; her sister, Jeanette Stickler; her two brothers, James and Gerald Robbins.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Trish and her husband, Paul Yagielniskie, Frackville; her five grandchildren, Heather Radar, William Schappell, Jenna Lindenmuth, Ashley and Scott Yagielniskie; her four great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, Linnie; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish (St. Ann's), 49 S. Line St., Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
