Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Rodriguez. View Sign





Kathleen was born in New York, N.Y., on March 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Anna L. Erwin Duryea and Charles C. Duryea Sr.



She was the wife of the late Manuel Rodriguez. He passed in December 1988.



She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and before her health declined, she worked in childcare.



She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Sands; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Thomas Duryea.



Kathleen is survived by her four daughters, Tammie L. Durham, Victoria Rodriguez, wife of Drew Wolfe, Katherine Rodriguez and Rebecca Callaway, wife of Buddy. Kathleen is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tori, Destiny, Kobe, Kole, Khloe and Harper; and one sister, Maryann Grace.



A religious service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Orwigsburg. Memorial gathering will be from 5 p.m. until time of service.



Sign the guest book at

Kathleen Rodriguez, 70, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, April 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, with her daughters by her side.Kathleen was born in New York, N.Y., on March 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Anna L. Erwin Duryea and Charles C. Duryea Sr.She was the wife of the late Manuel Rodriguez. He passed in December 1988.She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and before her health declined, she worked in childcare.She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Sands; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Thomas Duryea.Kathleen is survived by her four daughters, Tammie L. Durham, Victoria Rodriguez, wife of Drew Wolfe, Katherine Rodriguez and Rebecca Callaway, wife of Buddy. Kathleen is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tori, Destiny, Kobe, Kole, Khloe and Harper; and one sister, Maryann Grace.A religious service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Orwigsburg. Memorial gathering will be from 5 p.m. until time of service.Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close