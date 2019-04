Kathleen Rodriguez, 70, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, April 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, with her daughters by her side.Kathleen was born in New York, N.Y., on March 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Anna L. Erwin Duryea and Charles C. Duryea Sr.She was the wife of the late Manuel Rodriguez. He passed in December 1988.She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and before her health declined, she worked in childcare.She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Sands; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Thomas Duryea.Kathleen is survived by her four daughters, Tammie L. Durham, Victoria Rodriguez, wife of Drew Wolfe, Katherine Rodriguez and Rebecca Callaway, wife of Buddy. Kathleen is also survived by her six grandchildren, Tori, Destiny, Kobe, Kole, Khloe and Harper; and one sister, Maryann Grace.A religious service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Orwigsburg. Memorial gathering will be from 5 p.m. until time of service.Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com