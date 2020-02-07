Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Kathleen Shebakis, 71, of Minersville, passed away Monday at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Kathryn Kleibenstein Byrnes. She attended Nativity BVM High School; and was employed in hardware and lumber sales, having last worked at Lowe's, Pottsville, in the Commercial Sales Department.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Byrnes and Walter Byrnes.

Kathleen is survived by three children, Ellis Emery (spouse, Paula), Schuylkill Haven, Paula Emery (companion, John Sep), Pottsville, and Kathleen Biscoe (spouse, Thomas), Elysburg; a grandson, Kole Biscoe; two siblings, Alice Bradford, Pottsville, and Richard Byrnes (spouse, Carolyn), Colorado Springs; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former spouse, Albert Shebakis.

The family will accept visitors on Monday from 6 p.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Contributions can be made to the by visiting . Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
