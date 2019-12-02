Home

Kathleen "Sissy Kelly" Yenelavage

Kathleen "Sissy Kelly" Yenelavage Obituary
Kathleen "Sissy Kelly" Yenelavage, 86, of Cumbola, passed away early Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Cumbola, Aug. 22, 1933, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Kaliskiewicz Yenelavage.

She was a graduate of Blythe Township High School and worked in the garment industry until retirement.

She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, their Rosary Society and kitchen crew, New Philadelphia, Coaldale Legion Auxiliary and Coaldale Russian Club, a member and former trustee of Cumbola Fire Company, member and past president of Blythe Township Senior Citizens and member of Lithuanian Women's Club of Schuylkill County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of 50 years, Joseph Scarlotta; brothers, Benjamin, Anthony, John and Robert Yenelavage; sisters, Susan Hyer, Anna Mulhall, Margaret Schappe and Veronica Konecny.

Sissy is survived by her daughter, Barbara Yenelavage, Cumbola; sister, Mary Cistrelli, Palm Coast, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 8 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donation made to Holy Cross Memorial Fund. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
