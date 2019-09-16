|
|
Kathryn B. Krall, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Friday night at Lehigh Center, Macungie. She was 90.
Kathryn was a daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (Krohn) Forgotch.
A graduate of Mahanoy City High School and Empire Beauty School, she owned and operated a beauty salon for many years in Mahanoy City. She was a member of the Mahanoy City Hairdresser Association.
Kathryn was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Calcutta parish in Mahanoy City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; her brothers, Bernard and the Rev. Joseph Forgotch.
Surviving are her son, Thomas and his wife, Maria, her daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Dr. Paul McCabe, all of Allentown; granddaughters, Nina and Cara Krall and Corinne and Colleen McCabe; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Martin F. Kern at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Drums. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Contributions may be made in Kathryn's name to Compassus Hospice Care, 7248 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18106, or to Residential Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 16, 2019