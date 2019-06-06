Kathryn D. Case, 69, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at Providence Place Retirement Community.



She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Paul L. Sr. and Sally Dragna Dimmerling.



She was a 1967 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and Shippensburg University, with a degree in elementary education.



She taught second grade at the former Garfield School and later John S. Clarke Elementary Center, Pottsville, prior to retiring in 2005.



Kathy was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, Ivyside Swim Club, PSERS and Coal Crackin Red Hats.



She is preceded in death by her husband, J. Terry Case, on Sept. 28, 2014.



Surviving are two daughters, Kristyn Case-Blum and her husband, Justin, Dr. Lindsay Case-Trout and her husband, TJ; four grandchildren, Landon J. and Avery K. Trout, Kara M. and Sydney A. Blum; a brother, Paul L. Dimmerling Jr. and his wife, Joan Marie; a sister, Linda D. Humphrey and her husband, James E., all of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to J. Terry Case Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Pottsville Area High School, 16th and Elk Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901 or the Pottsville Free Public Library, 217 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Kathy's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.



