Kathryn I. Long, 91, of Lebanon, formerly of Tower City, passed away Saturday afternoon at Spang Crest Nursing Home, Lebanon.
Born April 22, 1928, in Orwin, she was a daughter of late Harry and Lottie Kohr Heberling.
Kathryn was a 1946 graduate of Porter Township High School.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, William L. Long; nieces and nephews, including Jay and Grace Heberling, Lebanon; Amanda Wenrich and Jason Heberling, whom Bill and Kathryn considered grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan, 17, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. A luncheon and fellowship will follow services. Private burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 13, 2020