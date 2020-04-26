Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Wisniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. Wisniewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn L. Wisniewski Obituary
Kathryn L. Wisniewski, 82, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Wernersville with her daughter by her side.

She was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Albert and Jennie (Meinhold) Lipsky.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Theresa Weidenhammer, spouse Kerry, of Wernersville; a son, Benjamin Wisniewski, spouse Zoe Markwick; two grandchildren, Lewis and Arthur Wisniewski, of Arlington, Va.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wisniewski; two siblings Edward Lipsky and Florence Lipsky.

Private services for the family will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Donations in her memory can be made to Holy Spirit Farm and Horse Sanctuary because of her love for horses, www.holyspiritfarmhorsesanctuary.com or send a check to Holy Spirit Farm & Horse Sanctuary, 131 Justa Road, Wernersville PA 19565. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -