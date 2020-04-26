|
|
Kathryn L. Wisniewski, 82, of Minersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Wernersville with her daughter by her side.
She was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Albert and Jennie (Meinhold) Lipsky.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Theresa Weidenhammer, spouse Kerry, of Wernersville; a son, Benjamin Wisniewski, spouse Zoe Markwick; two grandchildren, Lewis and Arthur Wisniewski, of Arlington, Va.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wisniewski; two siblings Edward Lipsky and Florence Lipsky.
Private services for the family will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Donations in her memory can be made to Holy Spirit Farm and Horse Sanctuary because of her love for horses, www.holyspiritfarmhorsesanctuary.com or send a check to Holy Spirit Farm & Horse Sanctuary, 131 Justa Road, Wernersville PA 19565. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2020