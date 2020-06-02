|
|
Kathryn Mae Heinbaugh, 94, of Orwigsburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 30, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Kathryn was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Reading, a daughter of the late Clara (Berg) and Raymond Losch.
She was the widow of James Leroy Heinbaugh.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg. She enjoyed quilting at her church, served as past president of Consistory, was active in Parish Life fundraising, and she was in the church choir for many years. She was a Cressona High School graduate.
She worked as a machine operator for Zulick Shoe Factory and many other textile mills in our area.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Doris Austin and Judith Kenny; grandson, Mike Halye; sisters, Jean Schneck and Mary Keller; her brother, Robert Losch.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Barbara L. Skelding, widow of Squire; granddaughter, Terri Jo, wife of Michael Putalavage; four grandsons, Marty Shappell, Bryan Shappell, husband of Tammy, Robert Halye, husband of Kim, and Scott Skelding, husband of Blimi. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; niece, Libby Zimmerman; nephew, Kenny Schneck.
Private services were entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's UCC in memory of Kathryn. A video recording of the service will be posted to www.stjohnorwigsburg.org by Saturday, June 6.
