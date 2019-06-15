Kathryn Tomalonis, 96, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday.



Born Sept. 15, 1922, in Buck Run, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Caroline Horba Sapp.



Kathryn graduated in 1941 from the former Cass Township High School and worked as a seamstress in the garment industry. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony P. Tomalonis, on Sept. 26, 2014, and daughter, Marie Ann Tomalonis, on Oct. 2, 1973; two brothers, Stanley Sapp and John Sapp; four sisters, Anna Kozura, Mary Petock, Helen Frompovicz and Caroline Keating; and son-in-law, Joseph Callaghan.



Kathryn is survived by daughters, Kathleen, wife of Walter Zitka, Reedsville, and Lucille Callaghan, Heckscherville; grandson, Gregory W. Zitka; granddaughter, Erica Callaghan; great-grandson, Dylan Callaghan-Croley; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. In memory of Kathryn, the family requests donations be made to Holy Cross Memorial Fund, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.



