She was born July 5, 1952, in Pottsville, a daughter of Katherine "Kay" Pewor Barone, Pottsville, and the late Angelo "Abe" Barone.



She was a 1970 graduate of Nativity BVM High School and a 1974 graduate of Immaculata College, where she received degrees in biology and chemistry.



Kathy worked at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, where she began employment in 1974. Kathy was extremely passionate about her work with as a member since 1995. With this organization, she granted countless wishes to terminally ill children. She was selfless in nature, often doing thoughtful things for those she cared about. Kathy was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and spending time in the company of her family and friends.



In addition to her mother, Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bruce; a brother, Gerard "Jerry" Barone and his wife, Chris; her oldest son, Chad and his wife, Tracey; her youngest son, Adam; her grandson, Max; nieces, nephews and adored family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at St. Michael Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938,



