Kay A. Ubil Moyer, 75, of Tow Path Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at home.



Born July 7, 1943, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Esther Smith Ubil.



Kay grew up in the community of Jalappa in Pottsville and her grandfather and father owned H.S. Ubil Furniture Store.



She worked for Reiders Shoe Co. in Schuylkill Haven as a shoemaker until it closed and worked for the Walk in Shoe Co. in Schuylkill Haven until that closed. She became a CNA and started working at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center. She also worked for Cedar Haven in Lebanon and Rest Haven in Schuylkill Haven. She retired in 2018 from Schoolyard Square in Pine Grove, where she mostly worked as a dietary aide. She was very well liked by the residents she cared for and she loved them all.



Kay had a heart of gold and was very supportive of her son's racing career. She could be found on a Friday night at Big Diamond watching him race. She was an avid singer and dancer and was a fan of American Bandstand and a lifelong Elvis fan. She liked to go camping, to the beach and traveling to see lighthouses.



She was a 50-year member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, member of the former Mary E. Moore Chapter 372 and was a Girl Scout leader.



Preceding her in death was a brother, Glen Ubil.



Surviving are her husband of almost 59 years, William R. Moyer Sr.; two daughters, Bernice and husband, Korey Barr, of Puyallup, Wash., and Justine and husband, Todd Tice, of Pine Grove; a son, William Jr. and wife, Lisa Moyer, of Pine Grove; six grandchildren, Zachary Barr, Kelsey Leitner, Martha Vogel, Meredith Tice, Reagan and Rylie Moyer; great-granddaughter, Kamille Barr; sister, Joy Sidella, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the Arc of Washington State, 2600 Martin Way E. Suite B, Olympia, WA 98506, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



