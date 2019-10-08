|
Kay L. Fertig, 78, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Oct. 27, 1940, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Laura (Strobel) Mather.
She was the most selfless, giving, unconditionally loving woman there was. She was an amazing cook and baker and didn't meet a person she didn't want to love and feed.
Along with her parents, preceding Kay in death was her husband of 34 years, Gene R. Fertig; daughter, Tammy A. Fertig, 2001; brothers and sister, Lamar Mather, Lewis Mather and Shirley Rush.
Surviving are five children, Patty, wife of Mike Valeno, of Ashland, Gene Fertig, of Ashland, Laurie Grose, of Ashland, Carl Fertig and partner, Candi, of Ashland, and Kay Ann, wife of Kevin Kestler, of New Ringgold; four granddaughters whom she raised as her own, Randi Klemintovich and partner, Jesse, of Lavelle, Danielle Minalda and partner, Dan, of Barnesville, Hannah Valeno, of Ashland, and Lenore Valeno, of Ashland; brother, Nyle Reynolds, of Millerstown; sister, Sandy Shutt, of Elizabethtown; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; longtime friend, Al Leibig, and family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at First United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, N. Ninth St., Ashland, with the Rev. David Heberling officiating. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lavelle. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
