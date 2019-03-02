Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith A. Brown. View Sign

Keith A. Brown, 57, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Reading Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



He was the beloved husband of Sharon M. Schultz Brown.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Harold R. and Betty A. Jones Brown, Schuylkill Haven.



Keith was a 1980 graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School.



He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg.



Keith was a member of the 1978 Schuylkill Haven High School Football Eastern Conference Championship and undefeated season, as well as the 1979 Eastern Conference Champions.



He was a lifetime member of Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club, Shartlesville Fish and Game, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club and Remington Hunting Camp.



In addition to his wife and parents, Keith is survived by two sons, Matthew D., husband of Crystal Brown, Stroudsburg, and Michael D., husband of Aimee E. Brown; one brother, Steven L., husband of Stacey Brown, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Christine L., wife of Joseph Maurer, Schuylkill Haven. Two grandchildren, Landis and Kenzie Brown also survive him.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery Columbarium. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keith Brown Memorial Football Award, 501 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Keith A. Brown, 57, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Reading Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was the beloved husband of Sharon M. Schultz Brown.Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Harold R. and Betty A. Jones Brown, Schuylkill Haven.Keith was a 1980 graduate of Schuylkill Haven Area High School.He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg.Keith was a member of the 1978 Schuylkill Haven High School Football Eastern Conference Championship and undefeated season, as well as the 1979 Eastern Conference Champions.He was a lifetime member of Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club, Shartlesville Fish and Game, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club and Remington Hunting Camp.In addition to his wife and parents, Keith is survived by two sons, Matthew D., husband of Crystal Brown, Stroudsburg, and Michael D., husband of Aimee E. Brown; one brother, Steven L., husband of Stacey Brown, Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Christine L., wife of Joseph Maurer, Schuylkill Haven. Two grandchildren, Landis and Kenzie Brown also survive him.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery Columbarium. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keith Brown Memorial Football Award, 501 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

40 South Fourth Street

Hamburg , PA 19526

(610) 562-2955 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close