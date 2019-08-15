Home

Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Keith E. Eichert

Keith E. Eichert Obituary
Keith E. Eichert, 50, of Tower City, passed away Sunday evening from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Reilly Township, Schuylkill County.

Born Aug. 3, 1969, in Pottsville, he was a son of Claude Eichert Sr., of Hegins, and the late Irene Neidlinger Eichert.

Keith was currently employed at One Stop Recycling, Lykens. He enjoyed camping and going to the beach.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, James "Beep" Eichert, and a niece, Chelsea Eichert.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife, Heather Hause Eichert; four children, Mary Eichert, Brittany Eichert, Toby Eichert and Cody Eichert; two stepchildren, Jacob Hause and Dylan Madenford; two brothers, Claude Eichert Jr. and Earl Eichert; two sisters, Crystal Drum and Tammy Bender; three grandchildren, Kerah Eichert, Payton Schaeffer and Delilah Love.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., with Pastor Annette Shutt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Avenue, Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
