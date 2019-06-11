Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Kelly A. Krasnitsky

Kelly A. Krasnitsky Obituary
Kelly A. Aungst Krasnitsky, 46, of Pottsville, passed away Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Nancy Koch Aungst.

She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School. She worked as a clerk in the local auto parts industry. She was of the Lutheran faith.

She is survived by a sister, Susan Aungst, at home, and a brother, Robert Aungst, Minersville.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Kelly's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2019
