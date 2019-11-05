Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Kelly A. Moran

Kelly A. Moran, 48, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Charles Moran Sr. and Maryann Walasavage Moran, both of Forestville.

She was a 1989 graduate of Minersville High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kutztown University. She later earned her master's in education, as well as her principal's certificate, from Alvernia University. She was an elementary school teacher in the Minersville Area School District for 13 years. She later served as principal at the Schuylkill Haven Area Elementary Center. She had also served as therapeutic support staff at Avenues, Pottsville.

True to her chosen profession, Kelly enjoyed the company of children and the challenges of her students. She was devoted to her family, but also liked indulging in episodes of reality television.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jr., in childhood.

In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her daughter, Hannah Studlack, University Park; a brother, Daren Moran (spouse, Kim), Palmyra; three nieces, Avery, Addison and Charley Moran; a nephew, Landon Moran; aunts, uncles and cousins; her feline fur babies, Vinny and Pauly.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family will accept visitors from 6 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
