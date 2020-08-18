Home

Kelly Jean Schwartz-Lloyd

Kelly Jean Schwartz-Lloyd Obituary

Kelly Jean Schwartz-Lloyd, 50, of Wilmington, Del., formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington, Del.

Born July 21, 1970, in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Donald Wayne Schwartz and Rosalie (Benulis) Schwartz, of New Philadelphia.

She was a graduate of the former Saint Clair High School, Class of 1988, and had attended Wilma Boyd Career School, Pittsburgh, where she studied travel and tourism. Kelly worked for various travel agencies before starting her own travel agency business. As a result of health complications in recent years, she was unable to continue working and traveling, in which she took much joy.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, Desiree Naomi, in infancy, on Jan. 18, 1996.

Kelly is survived, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Samantha Rose Lloyd; spouse, Kenneth Lloyd; sister, Susan Schroding and her husband, Kyle; brother, Don Schwartz and his wife, Stephanie; brother, Dr. Wesley Schwartz, D.C., and his companion, Jessica Eiler; nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Spicer Mullikin Funeral Home, New Castle, Del., is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
