Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Paul's E.C. Church
172 Ridge Road
Pitman, PA
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's E.C. Church
172 Ridge Road
Pitman, PA
Kelly M. Kearn Obituary
Kelly M. (Mervine) Kearn, 40, of Hummelstown, a kind, beautiful soul, was taken from us entirely too soon Aug. 12, 2019.

Born Dec. 30, 1978, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Roger W. and Phyllis M. (Troutman) Mervine.

She was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1997; and a graduate of Penn State University, Class of 2001, with a degree in Management Science and Information Systems. She served in the Army for nine years, with a tour of duty in Iraq, and attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Paul's E.C. Church, 172 Ridge Road, Pitman, with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Burial will be made in the St. Paul's E.C. Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Milton Hershey School, P.O. Box 830, Hershey, PA 17033-0830. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
