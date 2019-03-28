Kelly McFarland Walker, 40, of Pottsville, passed away on Monday at her home after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Kevin McFarland, Pottsville, and Ann Camille Krasinsky McFarland, Pottsville. She attended Pottsville schools, and worked as a case manager with REDCO.
Preceding her in death was a stepson, Elijah Trevon Carraway, in 2013.
In addition to her parents, Kelly is survived by her husband, Hasan Al Khatabb; three children, Essence Ruth Johnson, Shaniya Walker and Sincere Walker; two granddaughters, A'Miah Walker and Kayonne Martin; four brothers, Kevin McFarland, Hamburg, Timothy McFarland, Pottsville, Thomas McFarland, Pottsville, and Brandon McFarland, Pottsville; a sister, Innocentia "Tia" McFarland, Philadelphia; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 a.m. until funeral services at noon on Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be used in accordance with the needs of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
