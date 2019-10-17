Home

Ken C. Weinreich Obituary
Kenneth C. Weinreich, 60, of Chestnut Street, Kulpmont, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Mount Carmel, May 8, 1959, he was a son of the late Roy and Thelma Kirchhoff Weinreich.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1977. Kenny was employed for the Firestone Tire Company, at the Mummaw Tire Store, Northumberland, until its closing, and lastly as a custodian and funeral attendant for the Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland.

Preceding him in death was a son, Roy Robert Weinreich.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Fabrizio Johnson, of Kulpmont; son, Jeffrey Johnson, of Montgomery; son, Eric Johnson, of Kulpmont; daughter, Kimberly, wife of Jake Bowman, of Kulpmont; sister, Beverly, wife of Robert Shannon, of Mount Carmel; sister, Bonnie, wife of Frank Stanczyk, of Mount Carmel; sister, Barbara, wife of Dave Kranzel, of Elysburg; sister, Linda Koschoff, of Mount Carmel; sister, Jeanne Weaver, of Mount Carmel; family dog, Buddy; family cats, Tigger, Sammy and Peanut; friends pet, Rocky dog; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Officiating will be the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, Mount Carmel. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com for more information. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
