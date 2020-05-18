|
|
Kenneth E. Stolarick, 64, of Pine Grove, entered into eternal life Saturday at his home.
Born June 1, 1955, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of Edwin and Ruth Stolarick.
Ken graduated from Pine Grove Area High School and Bloomsburg State College with a degree in business administration. He was a dedicated employee of M&T Bank for 35 years and took great joy in the work he did supporting customers and colleagues.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Pine Grove. Ken believed in the importance of serving his community. Throughout the years, he was a member of Bloomsburg University Council of Trustees, Schuylkill Community Action, Schuylkill Economic Development Corp., Schuylkill YMCA board, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Association, Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Council, St. Peter's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund Committee, Pine Grove Area Education Foundation, a cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 111 and a manager for Pine Grove Little League.
Throughout his life, Ken had many keen interests including basketball, Civil War history, especially the Battle of Gettysburg and the Phillies. But he will be most remembered for his lifelong devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren.
He and his wife, Sandra Manbeck Stolarick, began dating when Ken was in college and Sandy was in high school. They married in 1979 and were devoted to each other for 40 years.
He was the beloved father of daughter, Emily, and son-in-law, Ian Stormont; son, Joe Stolarick, and daughter-in-law, Andrea Meynard. Ken was the proud and fun-loving grandfather of James Stormont, Isabelle Stormont and George Stolarick. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine Stolarick.
Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either St. Peter's Lutheran Church Youth Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or Schuylkill Community Action, 206 N. Second St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in Ken's memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 18, 2020