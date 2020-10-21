Home

Kenneth E. Youst Jr., 71, of Pottstown, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

He was a son of the late Kenneth Youst Sr. and Lucille Davis.

Kenneth taught at Pottsville School District for 18 years. He also served in the National Guard in the late 1970s. Kenneth left teaching to pursue his passion for construction and building homes. Kenneth was the owner of Youst Construction and Key Exteriors until his retirement.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan (Shimko) Youst, and two sons, Bradley O. Youst, of Downingtown, and Brandon E. Youst, of Tallahassee, Fla. He was the proud grandfather of Olivia and Chase Youst. He is also survived by his brothers, Glen Youst, Keith Youst and Kurt Youst, and his sister, Karen Youst.

Kenneth has donated his remains to Science Care. Donations in Kenneth's memory can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or your local SPCA.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
