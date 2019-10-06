|
Kenneth F. "Rick" Wolff, 70, of Suedberg Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at home.
Born Oct. 7, 1948, in Tremont, he was a son of the late Ernest E. and Naomi Seitz Wolff.
He was a 1967 graduate of Pine Grove High School and later received a certificate in Carpentry from Vo-Tech.
Kenneth was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War.
He worked at Penn Dye, Bethlehem Steel, Kaplan, Martin Carpentry and Tri-Vet Contracting.
He was a member of Pine Grove and Pine Grove Fish and Game.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Ernest Wolff.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Catherine M. Schrader Wolff; two sons, Brian Wolff, of Pine Grove, and Michael Wolff, of Hatfield; daughter, Pamela and husband, Gary Messinger, of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren, Ashlyn and Riley Messinger, of Fredericksburg, Joshua and Andrew Messinger, of Charles Town, W.Va., Abby Kehr and Daniel Messinger, of Grove City; four great-grandchildren, July, Jade, Jaclyn and Joy Messinger; four sisters, Carol Zimmerman, Ruth Salzmann, Elizabeth Gail Krivenko and Cynthia Griffiths; three brothers, Bruce Wolff, Gurney Wolff and Luther Wolff; sister-in-law, Vera Sanders; brother-in-law, Frederick Schrader; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Gary Messinger officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Ritual Fund, c/o Pine Grove Post 3432, 140 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, or Home and Community Care Programs through the Lebanon VA, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042, in his memory. Please check our website for any changes to the Lebanon VA donations. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 6, 2019